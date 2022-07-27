(AP) – The daughters of a woman killed in 1994 are asking the state of Alabama to spare the life of their mother’s killer.

Joe Nathan James Jr. is scheduled to be given a lethal injection Thursday evening for the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall.

Terryln Hall said she and her sister want James to instead spend life in prison. Hall said that after thinking and praying about it, the family forgave James. State Rep.

Juandalynn Givan sent a letter to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey relaying the family’s request to stop the execution.

The governor has not indicated what she plans to do.