Dead carcasses and feces filled Alabama home that 50 animals were rescued from, say Pell City police

(Pell City Police Department)

PELL CITY, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama say they’ve arrested a woman whose mobile home was filled with feces, dead carcasses and 50 malnourished animals.

News outlets report 51-year-old Donna Mullins was arrested Friday and charged with obstruction of governmental operations. Police say more charges are expected.

Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin says officers responded to an animal cruelty call at the Shady Dale Mobile Home Park, where they found 47 cats and three dogs living inside Mullins’ trailer.

Irwin says the home was the worst living situation he’s ever seen. He says the home was toxic, didn’t have running water and smelled, forcing officers to wear masks.

Irwin says the animals were taken to the Pell City Animal Shelter.

