Dead raccoon confirmed to have rabies in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, AL (WRBL)–A raccoon has been confirmed to be infected with the rabies virus in Enterprise, Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public is issuing a notice about the rabid animal after the sickly raccoon was taken to a wildlife sanctuary in the city.

According to the owners of Big Bend Animal Sanctuary, the rabid raccoon was found on the road by two people travel through the area. The raccoon was then left with a volunteer at the sanctuary without the two people leaving their names.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health say the raccoon died after being left at the sanctuary. After its death, testing confirmed the animal was infected with the rabies virus.

According to Dr. Dee W. Jones, the ADPH State Public Health Veterinarian, this occurance highlights the importance of good record-keeping and the importance of informing the public to leave wildlife alone. “We really don’t have any information about how to contact the individuals; we don’t know if they were local or traveling through. A situation like this makes it very difficult for us to make contact with people to provide them medical advice for their protection. A scratch or bite from a rabid animal is very dangerous, and we go to great lengths to notify anyone with any exposure a rabid animal.”



Conservation Outreach Specialist Marianne Hudson, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ACNR), said, “The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division would like to remind the public that possession of live wildlife without a permit is illegal, and violators are subject to ticketing and fines. Leaving found wildlife alone is in the best interest of public safety and is also the best course of action for wildlife populations as a whole.”

Officials are asking for anyone who has information about any person who may have had contact with the infected raccoon to call ADPH at 1-800-338-8374.