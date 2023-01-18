EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles.

ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving struck the rear-end of the tractor-trailer carrying logs driven by Milton Caldwell, 44, of Union Springs. ALEA and Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman confirm Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reporters with WRBL responded to the scene around 1:15 p.m., at that point personnel with the Alabama Department of Transportation, ALEA, and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were still diverting traffic and clearing off the roadways.

Officials worked nearly 12 hours to clear the road of chicken gizzards and guts. The crash occurred on U.S. 82 near the 235-mile marker. At this time the roadways have been cleared. ALEA will continue to investigate, no further details were released.

Weather Conditions

During the time of the crash, WRBL Forecaster Kaylee Barbee confirms the entire News 3 viewing area, including Barbour County, was under a dense fog advisory. The advisory started Tuesday night, Jan. 17 around 11/10 CST, and was extended through Wednesday morning to 10 a.m. CST for Alabama counties in our area, and 1 p.m. EST in Georgia counties.

The fog our viewing area experienced Wednesday was a result of the calm wind and clear skies, this is also known as radiation fog. Barbee says dense fog advisories are issued when the visibility is expected to be less than a quarter mile.

Experts recommend low beams be used when driving during a dense fog advisory because high beams will reflect light back towards the driver.

It is unknown if the fog contributed to the crash, ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.

Previous Coverage

