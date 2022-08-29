IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they know the reason why a house in the Irvington area caught fire and killed two children.

Investigators said they believe the fire was started when one of the children was playing with a cigarette lighter and caught a nearby mattress on fire. The fire happened Thursday at a mobile home on Magnolia Road, near Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway.

Liam Barnes, 4, and Noah Gordon, 2, were killed in the fire. According to officials, the mother was outside and came back inside when the fire started. She was able to rescue a 10-month-old, Sebastian Gordon. No foul play is suspected and no charges will be filed.