Deadly officer involved shooting under investigation in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly officer involved shooting involving the Dothan Police Department is being investigating in Houston County.

According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which happened on Feb. 17, 2022.

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Montgomery Highway. The suspect, identified as Michael Freigang, 47, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials did not release further details about the shooting.

No officers were injured in the incident, according to officials.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office