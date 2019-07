HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) One person has been shot and killed at the north parking deck at Riverchase Galleria, according to a Hoover Fire official.

The incident happened on the fifth level of the parking structure around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim is described only as a white adult male. No suspects have been identified at this time.

No other information has been released. We have a crew headed to the scene.