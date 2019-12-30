Death investigation underway as human remains located in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An active death investigation is underway in the Beulah Community Sunday night as investigators confirm with News 3 human remains have been discovered on some property.

Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3 investigators responded to the area in the 9000 block of Lee Road 279 around 9:00 PM Sunday and located the remains.

Sheriff Jones says a death investigation is ongoing and he expects more information will be released Monday morning regarding the case.

Meanwhile, according to pictures shared with News 3, as of 11:30 PM, central time investigators remain on the property, searching the area.

News 3 will update with new information as soon as possible.

Trending Stories