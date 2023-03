DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur High School and Decatur Middle School were both on heightened alert and dismissed early Friday after a possible former student sent an email to a teacher making a potential threat, according to a Decatur City Schools (DCS) spokesperson.

Elizabeth Gentle, the director of communications for DCS, said the school system received three messages this morning possibly sent by a former student threatening gun violence.

Gentle said that staff and parents have been alerted for both schools. The DCS Crisis Response Team and Decatur Police Department (DPD) are on location working together.

The DCS Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said several staff members received emails containing threats and since the threats came from an identifiable email, the school system did take that threat as credible.

Satterfield added the school has gone from heightened alert to secure perimeter as the crisis response team and DPD are spread out across the campus. An investigation has been opened regarding the threats.

Decatur City Schools said in a Facebook post that Decatur High would release between 12:15-12:30 p.m. The full statement from the post is below:

“Between 12:15 P.M. – 12:30 P.M. today we will dismiss registered licensed drivers at Decatur High School via our checkout release procedure. If the driver has a rider, that rider must be a household member. If not, the rider will need to be checked out separately.”

Decatur Middle conducted a controlled release at 12:30 p.m., according to the post. “Please pick up your child at that time and go through the back car line, and your student will be called to the vehicle,” the post said. “Parents, please don’t get out of your vehicle. Buses and walkers will be released at normal time (3:30 p.m.) unless picked up by a parent or guardian.”

A heightened alert means that potential may exist for an unusual situation and all parties should have “heightened” awareness to react as needed, Gentle said.

Decatur City Schools told News 19 that they will continue to provide updates, and we will bring you those updates here as we get them.