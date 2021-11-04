Decatur man charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography, bond set at $300k

Jason Heath Putnam – Courtesy Morgan County Jail. Putnam is facing 30 counts of possession of child pornography with a bond set at $300k.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Jason Heath Putnam of Decatur has been charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography and intent to distribute, according to the Morgan County Jail’s booking page.

The 47-year-old was booked into the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

According to online court records, a search warrant was executed at 1928 Red Sunset Drive in Decatur around 9 am on October 1. The warrant was issued following concerns of an ongoing child sex abuse material investigation.

The personal computer of Putnam was seized and a forensic analysis was conducted, revealing digital files with obscene material of a “person under the age of 17,” court documents say.

Putnam was arrested by special agents of the Attorney General’s Office.

Bond has been set at $300,000. If convicted, Putnam faces a penalty between one and ten years for each count of possession.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.