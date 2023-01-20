TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Defense lawyers are asking for a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder to be released on bond, arguing there is scant evidence against him and he is not a threat to the community.

Darius Miles’ attorney on Thursday asked a judge to set a bond hearing. Miles is currently being held without bond at the Tuscaloosa County jail.

The 21-year-old junior reserve forward for the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is accused of providing the gun in a fatal shooting that killed a young woman near the university’s campus.

Miles was removed from the team and the university following his arrest.