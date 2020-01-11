Defense: No alcohol in fatal crash involving ex-astronaut

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Lawyers for a retired NASA astronaut charged with murder in a fatal car crash say tests reveal there wasn’t any alcohol in his system.

Attorneys for former space shuttle commander James Halsell filed court documents including the test results Thursday.

An indictment charging Halsell in a 2016 crash that killed two young sisters in Alabama says he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

But the defense says no alcohol was involved and is blaming the wreck on sleep medication.

They claim prosecutors shouldn’t get to tell jurors about Halsell’s DUI arrest more than two years before the deadly crash. Prosecutors disagree.