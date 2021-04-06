 

Dekalb County water board employee charged with stealing customers’ card numbers

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A water company employee is facing theft charges after authorities said she took customers’ credit and debit card numbers.

Jessica Kay Hosch, 33, of Rainsville, was arrested Monday on three counts of credit card fraud and three counts of identity theft.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Hosch worked for the DeKalb Jackson Water District in Ider.

Hosch took credit or debit card numbers when customers would pay their bill and used the numbers to make online purchases, the sheriff’s office said.

More charges could be filed in the case, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said customers of the DeKalb Jackson Water District should check their bank statements and call the sheriff’s office at 256-845-3801 if they find any fraudulent charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 52°
Fair
Fair 0% 79° 52°

Wednesday

82° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 82° 59°

Thursday

77° / 61°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 61% 77° 61°

Friday

79° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 79° 62°

Saturday

70° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 70° 59°

Sunday

77° / 55°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 45% 77° 55°

Monday

80° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 80° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

75°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

67°

10 PM
Clear
1%
67°

64°

11 PM
Clear
1%
64°

62°

12 AM
Clear
1%
62°

59°

1 AM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

2 AM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
2%
57°

55°

4 AM
Clear
4%
55°

55°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
55°

54°

6 AM
Clear
6%
54°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
53°

53°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
53°

58°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
70°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories