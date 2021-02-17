 

Del Ranch Bar shooting suspect in custody in Las Vegas, law enforcement officials working to bring him back to Alabama

Alabama

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in a late December 2020 shooting at a Smiths Station bar.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Omari Rutledge, 20 of Phenix City, is a suspect in the Dec. 26, 2020 shooting at Del Ranch Bar that left two people injured. As the investigation continued, a warrant charging Rutledge with Assault, First Degree, was issued on Dec. 30.

On Feb. 11, 2021, authorities in Clark County, Nev. notified the Lee County Sheriff’s Office that Alex Omari Rutledge of Phenix City was taken into custody in Las Vegas.

Investigators are working to begin the extradition process to have Rutledge returned to Alabama.

Anyone with information in this case or any other crime is requested to contact Lee County Sheriff Investigations at 334-749-5651 or the Crimestoppers of Central Alabama at 334-215-STOP (215-7867).

