Delta adding nonstop flights from Birmingham, Huntsville to Indianapolis for College Football Playoffs

Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Delta Airlines is offering college football fans in the Southeast a new route to the national championship this year via direct flights to Indianapolis.

Starting Jan. 8, flights to Indianapolis will depart from the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Huntsville International Airport and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. All returning flights are scheduled for Jan. 11.

“Delta literally has its eye on the ball with this one-time service opportunity for fans wanting to come join the excitement and fun rivalry in Indy that is sure to energize this much-hoped-for rematch of two titan college football teams,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

The CFP National Championship game kicks off Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. with No. 1 Alabama will facing-off against No. 3 Georgia once again. For more information on the flights, click here.