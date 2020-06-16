Democratic lawmakers want to defund Alabama Confederate park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Democratic leaders are calling to defund the Alabama Confederate Memorial Park.

The park is located off of Highway 31 in Marbury.

Ann, who only wants to be identified by her first name, and her daughter says to them, the Confederacy is more about heritage than hate.

“Just about everyone looks up to this right here, it’s a place where you can go inside and see stuff that happened way back,” she said.

Confederate Memorial Park is the site of Alabama’s only Confederate Soldiers’ Home. The site operated from 1902-1939 as a haven for disabled or indigent veterans of the Confederate Army, their wives and widows.

At a time where protesters are fighting for racial equality, some of Alabama’s Democratic lawmakers are calling for the state-owned Confederate Park to be defunded.

$600,000 a year in state funds from property tax is used to operate and maintain the park. Democratic State Rep. Jeremy Gray calls the Confederate symbols a grim reminder of hate.

“I don’t know where you would put the money, I just believe that in the climate that we are in $600,000 could go somewhere [else],” said Rep. Gray.

Republican State Rep. Will Dismukes is pushing back on the idea of removing the park’s funding.

“This is not about glorying the days of slavery or anything of that nature. It is about remembering those defending their homeland against the North,” said Rep. Dismukes.

