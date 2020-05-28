Deputies: Food, drinks locked from veterans in group home

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07) will host Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris to discuss the state’s reopening and the subsequent surge in COVID-19 cases.

This weekend, Memorial Day Weekend, Alabama saw its highest weekend surge in cases, and each day since has marked a record overnight increase. Rep. Sewell says that Alabama has been identified by experts across the country as one of the highest risk hot spots for a second coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Harris is expected to speak on the measures that individuals and government officials can do to ensure this prediction is not realized.