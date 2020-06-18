Destination Alabama: Oak Mountain State Park

As part of the “Destination Alabama” series highlighting the best tourism destinations in the state, CBS 42 anchor Michelle Logan takes you inside Oak Mountain State Park.

For a total escape from city life, look no further than Oak Mountain State Park. Spanning nearly 10,000 acres across Shelby County, Oak Mountain State Park the largest of all 21 Alabama State Parks.

Kelly Ezell, district superintendent for Alabama State Parks, said it’s a perfect getaway from the busy Birmingham metro, which is just a quick drive away.

“We like to say that when you’re outdoors, it helps your physical, mental and spiritual health,” Ezell said. “And it really does.”

Since it was established in 1927, Oak Mountain State Park has evolved to include the latest trends in outdoor sports and leisure. The park partners with local vendors and instructors to bring activities to the area, such as paddle board yoga and archery.

Locals like Tim Spurlock regularly enjoy the park’s 18-hole golf course.

“It’s the most wide open so if you’re not a great golfer, you get enough challenge but you’ve got enough room to make mistakes,” Spurlock said.

Ezell said that during the coronavirus crisis, she’s noticed many newcomers at the park, since the wide-open space allows visitors to get outside while practicing social distancing.

