UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no reports of any damage in the area.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Many of you have emailed or called WKRG News 5 to tell us you have heard two big booms and felt shaking in Baldwin County at around 11 a.m., Friday morning.

We’ve been checking to try and find out what those sounds and movements might be. The USGS is looking into it too and News 5 will keep you updated as we learn more. As of right now, the USGS does not show anything yet about a possible earthquake in South Alabama.

Here’s where we’re getting reports of booms and feeling shaking:

Gulf Shores

Fairhope

Robertsdale

Silverhill

Bon Secour River

For those that heard the booms and felt the shakes, report it on the USGS website, here.