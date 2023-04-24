ALABAMA (WKRG) — You’ve probably heard of a state flag, bird or even a state bird, but what about a state dessert? That’s right, every state has an official dessert, according to Statesymbolusa.org.

As for the Yellowhammer state, the dessert is Lane Cake, named in 2016. It is a “symbol for Southern culture and identity.”

You may have heard of Lane Cake in the award-winning novel “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee. Lee was born in Monroeville.

According to the website, the original recipe was created by Emma Rylander Lane, of Clayton, who won a baking competition at a County Fair in 1898.

Ingredients:

Cake Layers:

2 ¼ cups sugar

1 ¼ cups butter, softened

8 large egg whites, at room temperature

3 cups all-purpose soft-wheat flour (such as White Lily)

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Shortening

Peach Filling:

Boiling water

8 ounces dried peach halves

½ cup butter, melted

1 cup sugar

8 large egg yolks

¾ cup sweetened flaked coconut

¾ cup chopped toasted pecans

½ cup bourbon

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Peach Schnapps Filling:

2 large egg whites

1 ½ cups sugar

½ cup peach schnapps

2 teaspoons light corn syrup

1/8 teaspoon table salt

Directions, according to SouthernLiving.com: