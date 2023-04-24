ALABAMA (WKRG) — You’ve probably heard of a state flag, bird or even a state bird, but what about a state dessert? That’s right, every state has an official dessert, according to Statesymbolusa.org.
As for the Yellowhammer state, the dessert is Lane Cake, named in 2016. It is a “symbol for Southern culture and identity.”
You may have heard of Lane Cake in the award-winning novel “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee. Lee was born in Monroeville.
According to the website, the original recipe was created by Emma Rylander Lane, of Clayton, who won a baking competition at a County Fair in 1898.
Ingredients:
Cake Layers:
- 2 ¼ cups sugar
- 1 ¼ cups butter, softened
- 8 large egg whites, at room temperature
- 3 cups all-purpose soft-wheat flour (such as White Lily)
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- Shortening
Peach Filling:
- Boiling water
- 8 ounces dried peach halves
- ½ cup butter, melted
- 1 cup sugar
- 8 large egg yolks
- ¾ cup sweetened flaked coconut
- ¾ cup chopped toasted pecans
- ½ cup bourbon
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Peach Schnapps Filling:
- 2 large egg whites
- 1 ½ cups sugar
- ½ cup peach schnapps
- 2 teaspoons light corn syrup
- 1/8 teaspoon table salt
Directions, according to SouthernLiving.com:
- Prepare Cake Layers:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat first 2 ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer until fluffy. Gradually add 8 egg whites, 2 at a time, beating well after each addition.
- Add batter to cake pans:
- Sift together flour and baking powder; gradually add to butter mixture alternately with 1 cup water, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Stir in 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract. Spoon batter into 4 greased (with shortening) and floured 9-inch round shiny cake pans (about 1 ¾ cups batter in each pan).
- Bake cake layers:
- Bake at 350°F for 14 to 16 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely (about 30 minutes).
- Boil peaches:
- Pour boiling water to cover over dried peach halves in a medium bowl; let stand 30 minutes. Drain well, and cut into ¼-inch pieces. (After plumping and dicing, you should have about 2 cups peaches.)
- Prepare Filling:
- Whisk together melted butter and next 2 ingredients in a heavy saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, whisking constantly, 10 to 12 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat, and stir in diced peaches, coconut, and next 3 ingredients. Cool completely (about 30 minutes).
- Construct cake:
- Spread filling between cake layers (a little over 1 cup per layer). Cover cake with plastic wrap, and chill 12 hours.
- Prepare Frosting:
- Pour water to a depth of 1 ½ inches into a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Whisk together 2 egg whites, 1 ½ cups sugar, and next 3 ingredients in a heatproof bowl; place bowl over boiling water. Beat egg white mixture at medium-high speed with a handheld electric mixer 12 to 15 minutes or until stiff glossy peaks form and frosting is spreading consistency. Remove from heat, and spread immediately over top and sides of cake.