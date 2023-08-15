MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released a Valentine’s letter from Alex Crow to the former McGill-Toolen High School Student he is with in Italy, in which he claims they are married.

There is an investigation into what type of relationship Crow had with the woman before the two left for Italy. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says the relationship did appear to be inappropriate and he believes Crow groomed the young woman. She recently graduated from McGill-Toolen. The school posted to Facebook saying Crow sat in on classes and took confessions there in 2021.

MCSO has redacted the woman’s name.

“Dear ***,

As I write this I’m still experiencing eye dilation, so I apologize if this is hard to

read. I can barely read what I’m writing as I do this. Ha!

First things first: I love you, and I thank Jesus for you every day. You have made

my life both astronomically more complicated and incredibly better at the same

time. You are his gift to me.

Before we fell in love, I promised to always care for you and protect you, like a

father. I still look at you and see a child, but in the best way imaginable. You are

mine – no one else’s, and I will always be a father to you until I die.

Now, we are in love and we are married! I’ve never been in love before ( and I’ve

never been married, obviously!), and I’ve never felt any of the feelings I have for

you for anyone ever in my entire life. I promise that I will love you the absolute

best I can, every single day.

I’m sorry I cannot give you a “normal” Valentines Day this year. I wanted to do

nothing more than buy you flowers but for fear of scandal I couldn’t. I almost

stole some from the Mary statue but there were too many people around. The

chocolates were given to me by Miogron (ha). She took a few before giving them

to me hence the ones that are missing. I hope you like the others though!

I know you want to make out so I’ll bring this to a close. When we are together,

with our family in Italy (!!!), we will have so many wonderful and normal

Valentines Days, but for now: Happy Valentines Day.

You are the prettiest girl who has ever lived, and I will always tell you that. You

are perfect, and precious and, besides Jesus, the most wonderful thing I’ve ever

seen or held in my two hands.

I will always love you, ***.

Sincerely, Your Valentine and Husband!

Alex

PS: You’re cute 😉“

In another letter, Crow claimed Jesus told him to leave the country.

MCSO Sheriff Paul Burch previously said the relationship did not appear to be inappropriate, however, he later said he believed it was.