Documents unsealed in recent Alabama execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Newly unsealed Supreme Court filings in an Alabama death penalty case show the continuing disagreement between inmate attorneys and the state over the effectiveness of the sedative midazolam in shielding inmates from pain during lethal injections.

Justices on Monday granted an NPR request to unseal documents related to an inmate’s request for a stay.

The previously blacked out paragraphs detail the testimony of medical experts from both sides. The arguments were similar to those in other court fights over the drug.

A lawyer for Christopher Price wrote their experts, including an anesthesiologist, say inmates will experience “excruciating pain.”

Alabama said the state uses a dose higher than what a doctor would use in a medical setting.

Price was executed last month after justices said the lethal injection could proceed.