BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former President Donald Trump is coming to Birmingham in June as part of his American Freedom Tour.

The event will be held on June 18 and take place at a venue to be announced at a later date.

In addition to Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dinesh D’Souza, Sheriff Mark Lamb and more are expected to partake in the event.

Tickets for the event vary from $15 for the ability to watch virtually to $5,000 for a Patriot ticket. Additionally, prices are expected to increase on April 8.

Trump last spoke in Alabama at a rally in Cullman in August 2021. Trump was actually booed at the Cullman rally after suggesting that members of the crowd should the COVID-19 vaccine.