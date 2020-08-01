Dothan funeral home gives out free masks to Wiregrass residents

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home held a Mask Up Wiregrass event in their parking lot from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on July 31.

The owners wanted to stop the spread of COVID-19 so they gave out free masks to the people of the Wiregrass.

The memorial park is run by husband and wife, Robert and Toni Byrd.

In their line of business, they have seen more loss due to COVID-19 than anything else since 2020 began.

“What I do for a living, every day, I see the results of what has happened, and I said what can we do to help somebody?” Robert Byrd said.

The event itself took place Friday morning with people pulling up and telling staff how many masks they needed for their families.

With this event, owners and staff hope that citizens will understand how serious this situation is and do their part to help.

“We’re all in this together,” Toni Byrd said. “We all have to do our part. Be it all small, if it’s just wearing a mask or gloves, you know, whatever it is. That we’re in it together and that we’re behind it.”

The Sunset Memorial staff wanted to show what small acts can do to help towards a bigger cause.

“We want to do whatever we can do,” Robert Byrd said. “Whatever it takes, we want to do it. If we knew something else to do we’d do it but we’re going to do whatever we can.”