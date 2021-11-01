Dothan hosts Stop the Violence community day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A day filled with candy and fun was also joined by a community’s call to end violence in the Wiregrass area.

Dothan’s Stop the Violence community day hosted plenty of fun for the kids, but also words from the family of gun violence victims. Lerwanna McClinden, the mother of shooting victim Sincere Tyson, spoke about what she experienced after she received the call no mother ever wants to receive.

“I had to go up there and see my son with tubes coming out of him,” McClinden said. “He had a dry tear on his left eye and I couldn’t even touch him because his body was evidence for what some coward did.”

Mcclinden also said the experience of losing Sincere is a feeing she doesn’t want any other mother to experience.

“I don’t want any other mother to feel what I’m feeling,” McClinden said. “My son was only 20 years old, and they took him from a lot of us, not just me”

McClinden went on to say her son’s killer is still at large 22 days after his death.

“Anyone knows anything please, help me get this killer off the street,” McClinden said. “Because just because I’m standing here don’t mean you won’t be standing here tomorrow. We’ve got to take our kids back off these streets.”

If anyone knows of any information about Sincere’s case or any other case in Dothan, the Dothan Police Department tipline can be reached at (334) 793-0215.