Dothan man charged with 60 counts of child pornography crimes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police have arrested a man on numerous child pornography charges thanks to a national tip, according to a new release.

On June 10, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about someone in Dothan possessing and distributing child pornography.

The Dothan Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, who has members of the Alabama ICAC Task Force, spent around five months investigating the situation, obtaining “numerous subpoenas and search warrants.” On Nov. 5, They eventually searched the home of Christopher Dwayne Johnson, 39, of Dothan on the 1500 block of East Main Street.

Johnson was taken into custody, and officers located electronic equipment for forensic analysis. Evidence was found to charge Johnson with more crimes, and more charges may be made once the forensic analysis of his devices is complete.

So far, Johnson faces 50 counts of possession of child pornography and 10 counts of possession with intent to disseminate child pornography. He is being held without bond.