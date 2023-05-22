DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) — A Dothan man died in a head-on collision in Geneva County on May 19.

Jimmy R. Cook, 78, was fatally injured when the pickup he was driving collided with the Jeep driven by David Torres, 56, also of Dothan, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA says Cook was pronounced deceased at the scene. David Torres and Misti Torres, 50, of Dothan, who was a passenger in the Jeep were both transported to a hospital in Dothan for medical treatment.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:01 p.m. on Friday, on Alabama 52 one mile east of Malvern.