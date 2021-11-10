Dothan man sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for gun and drug crimes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, a Dothan man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on multiple drug and gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jimmy Lamar Berry, 36, pleaded guilty in July of 2021, to three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. This comes after the Dothan Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence in 2017.

In July of 2019, the Dothan Police Department and the United States Marshals Service executed an arrest warrant for Berry relating to a federal indictment that stemmed from evidence discovered during the 2017 search.

Berry’s 15-year prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Based on Berry’s criminal history, the district court judge determined that he qualified as a career offender under the federal sentencing guidelines and was subject to sentencing enhancements under the Armed Career Criminal Act of 1984. These rulings increased the guidelines range for Berry and resulted in a significant sentence.

Berry will not receive a possibility for parole during his sentence since the charges are in the federal system.