 

 

Dothan Mardi Gras Parade canceled due to COVID-19

Alabama

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Traditional events in the city of Dothan have suffered another casualty because of COVID-19.

Krewe of Kolosse Captain Harry Hall wrote to his members last week that with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continuing to rise, the Board unanimously decided to cancel the parade originally scheduled for Feb. 13, 2021.

The letter provided to WDHN said the decision came after Hall met with City Manager Kevin Cowper, the parade chair, and ball captain to review the city’s COVID-19 situation to better follow restrictions set forth by the state.

“The Executive Board feels that it (is) in the best interest of our Krewe, our guests, and our community to be socially responsible and not add to the strain under which our hospitals and medical staff currently operate,” Hall wrote.

While the parade has been canceled outright, the Mardi Gras Ball has been postponed. The board of directors is working on a way to hold the ball and present the 18 debutants as formally as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

48° / 29°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 48° 29°

Tuesday

48° / 26°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 48° 26°

Wednesday

57° / 31°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 57° 31°

Thursday

60° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 60° 44°

Friday

57° / 36°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 57° 36°

Saturday

56° / 36°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 56° 36°

Sunday

57° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 57° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

38°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

36°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
35°

34°

1 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
32°

32°

4 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
0%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

7 AM
Clear
0%
30°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

37°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

39°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

42°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories