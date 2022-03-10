DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — More charges have been added to an east Dothan murder suspect.

Alec Killingsworth was arrested earlier this week as a suspect in the murder of Albany, Georgia man, Kevin Jones.

Killingsworth already is facing a capital murder-robbery charge, a capital murder charge, and a second-degree escape charge.

During his court appearance on Thursday, Killingsworth received added charges including three first-degree theft of property charges, one breaking and entering into a vehicle charge, and one third-degree burglary charge. These charges may not be related to the murder since Killingsworth was already in custody before he allegedly killed Jones.

The combined bond for his new charges totals $120,000.

Killingsworth remains in the Houston County Jail.