DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The pastor of Greater Beulah Baptist Church in Dothan resigned last week after a membership vote over bylaws the pastor allegedly violated.

According to court documents, Darryl Roberts stepped down as pastor of Greater Beulah Baptist Church during a membership meeting on Saturday, September 16, during which members voted to recognize the church’s 2015 Bylaws.

After Roberts stepped down, a lawsuit against him in August was dismissed. Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice Steensland also ordered that Roberts be removed from the church’s banking and financial records.

In Roberts’ stead, the Ministry Deacon of Greater Beulah Baptist Church was approved to handle all financial transactions.

In early August, church leadership filed a lawsuit and restraining against Roberts, claiming he had filed a document to the Houston County Probate Office and the Alabama Secretary of State with a page containing the forged signatures of the church leadership and deacons.

The lawsuit stated that after a unanimous vote by church deacons, Roberts was fired, but he refused to vacate his position and still had access to the church’s financial accounts.

Judge Steensland lifted the restraining order, allowing Roberts to return to his pulpit briefly.