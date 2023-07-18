DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan pastor and community activist Kenneth Glasgow has pled guilty to drug charges and been sentenced to 30 months in the county jail.

According to court records, Glasgow pled guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance. Another count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of tampering with physical evidence were dropped. He was facing an assault charge, but his plea dropped it to disorderly conduct.

Glasgow is already facing 30 months in federal prison after being sentenced in Montgomery earlier this month on drug conspiracy, social security, and mail fraud charges. Those charges came after Glasgow was accused of stealing $407,450 from one of his tax-exempt organizations and sending false information to the Social Security Administration to obtain disability payments and related health benefits under the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Glasgow’s attorney, Derek Yarborough, says his sentences will run concurrently.

Court records state Glasgow must report to the Houston County Jail on Friday, August 18, to begin serving his sentence.