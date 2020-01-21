Dothan Police: Local pastor bit officer while trying to swallow crack

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department has released more information on the arrest of local pastor and activist Kenneth Glasgow.

According to a DPD release, Glasgow was stopped Saturday on Blackshear Street, two blocks away from the Dothan Houston County Library’s main building.

Officers reportedly found that he was in possession of crack cocaine, but when they tried to get him in handcuffs, Glasgow fought back and tried to swallow the crack.

An officer put his finger in Glasgow’s mouth to get the evidence back, but Glasgow bit the man, hurting him.

As a result, police charged Glasgow with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree assault. Court records also say he was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Glasgow is in jail without a bond, and a motion has been filed to revoke his bond in the capital murder charge he received for his alleged involvement in the death of Breunia Jennings.