 

Dothan woman charged physically abusing toddler, police say

Alabama

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman is facing a criminal charge for abusing another woman’s child, according to Dothan police.

Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens said Mariya Clifftianna Stroddart, 19, was taking care of an acquaintance’s 1-year-old child the weekend of Halloween. When the mother got the child back, she noticed bruises on the toddler’s body.

Police looked into who would have been around the child to injure them in such a manner and identified Stroddart as the suspect. Owens said Stroddart is believed to have pushed the child’s head into a bed rail post, slapped the child, and grabbed them by the neck.

The warrant for her arrest was signed Nov. 4, and police eventually located her on Nov. 30. She was charged with willful abuse of a child and has a bond of $15,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

