HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— A Dothan woman accused of killing a Houston County man is sending a personal letter to the judge, asking to get out and see her children.

Cierra Goodson is accused of killing Pansey man Hardy Gray at his home.

Goodson wrote Judge Butch Binford a letter and in the letter, she says, “I’m a little shaky, but I am on I guess, but I’m writing to say can you please find it in your heart to give me one more chance to go home to my small kids.”

Goodson, along with five others rode to Gray’s home in Pansey, where according to investigators they were going to perform a sexual favor, but instead were there to rob Gray.

Goodson used to clean hardy Gray’s home and was there for him.

Gray was found three days later with multiple gunshot wounds, fully clothed, and lying facedown in his kitchen.

“I know I was wrong hanging out with the wrong friends,” Goodson writes. “I didn’t know that was going to happen.”

Goodson, Mykeila Rowser, Elijah Hazell, and two juveniles are all facing capital murder charges for Gray’s death.

Goodson appeared before the court on Wednesday on a court motion to order the production of Houston County Department of Human Resources records and conduct an in-camera inspection, but that motion was denied.

“It’s crazy cause I’m here on a charge I didn’t even do,” Goodson says in the letter. “I don’t know how to use a gun.”

During a preliminary hearing, Hazell and browser’s lawyers all pointed their fingers at Goodson, who they believe was in charge of the armed robbery attempt.

Goodson in the letter also asked Judge Binford about the possibility of a bond and that she would be able to post a $50,000 or $60,000 bond.

Rowser is set to have her jury trial on October 31st and Hazell is set to have his on November 14th, but Goodson is the first suspect to have her trial on October 3rd at the Houston County Courthouse with Judge Binford presiding.