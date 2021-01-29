 

 

Doug Jones joins CNN as political commentator

Alabama

Senator Doug Jones speaking on Medicaid Expansion

Former U.S. senator Doug Jones has joined CNN as a political commentator.

Jones, a Democrat who lost his Senate seat to Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville in the November general election, made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

Jones was elected to the Senate in a special election in 2017 to replace Jeff Sessions, who left the Senate to become U.S. Attorney General in the Trump administration.

Jones was reportedly considered for the U.S. Attorney General job in the Biden administration, but the job went to Merrick Garland instead.

