Doug Jones wary of GOP rush to fill SCOTUS vacancy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sent a wave of emotion across the country Friday evening. Now, much of the focus seems to be over who will fill her seat. But some members of Congress are against the rush to do so.

“It was a loss for humanity. It was a loss for so many people.”

That’s how Alabama Senator Doug Jones described Ginsburg’s death.

“Justice Ginsburg had become a much larger figure than she ever dreamed she would,” he added.

But now, there seems to be a rush to confirm a replacement for the justice who served on the supreme court for nearly three decades.

Jones said the way things are expected to happen is not ideal.

‘I am just really disturbed. I’m disappointed. I have said this before, The Supreme Court is supposed to be an independent body,” he explained. “The judiciary is supposed to be an independent body. But it has long since become just a rubber stamp.”

The senator further criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for insensitively pressing forward shortly after Ginsburg’s death.

“Mitch McConnell did not even let the announcements get settled in right quick about RBG’s death, when he announced,” said Jones. “Just like he did with Antonin Scalia.”

This isn’t the first time a situation like this has taken place.

In 2016, McConnell blocked President Barack Obama from filling a SCOTUS vacancy on the premise that the matter should be determined after the presidential election. Jones said those grounds should remain consistent.

“This should be an appointment by the next President of the United States regardless of who that might be.”

We also reached out to Senator Richard Shelby, he issued a statement that read in part: