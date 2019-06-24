Dozens of geese removed from suburban Montgomery community and euthanized

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An official says nearly 150 Canada geese have been removed and euthanized from a suburban Montgomery community near Pike Road.

Tanya Espinosa, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture says that the agency removed 148 geese from a residential community in Pike Road and “humanely euthanized them.”

The move came after residents of The Waters complained about the large amount of goose feces they were finding.

Jennifer Akridge, from The Waters, says they reached out to the USDA who said there were health issues associated with having so many geese and feces on the property.

The residential community asked the federal department to assist in removing the geese.

Espinosa says there are no plans to remove more of the remaining birds.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Friday

92° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

7 AM
Cloudy
8%
75°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
80°

83°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
83°

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
91°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
88°