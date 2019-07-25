DPD: Manhunt suspect stabbed family’s dog, watched porn on their computer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department has released more information on what happened with the suspect who led them on a day-long search Tuesday.

The new release goes into detail on how the suspect, convicted felon Jason Dewayne Creel, hid inside a family’s home and killed their dog.

According to police, Creel was driving a pickup truck around Murphy Mill Road Tuesday morning when an officer tried to pull him over for a traffic violation.

Creel then allegedly fled with a utility trailer from Covenant United Methodist Church in tow, driving through a resident’s yard and damaging both the home and the fence.

“The suspect ended up in a wooded area on Riveredge Parkway in Dothan, leaving the truck and trailer and set out into the woods on foot,” the release states.

A joint search by the Dothan Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Wiregrass Aviation Support Program, Houston County Sheriff’s Department, ALEA investigators and Alabama State Troopers combed the region for Creel.

While they did not find him at the time, they found other stolen items including two other utility trailers and a lawnmower from a church. In the bed of the truck were numerous stolen items from a recent burglary in Geneva County to include several firearms, televisions, tools, and electronics.













Eventually, the manhunt was called off for several hours, but unbeknownst to law enforcement at the time, Creel was hiding a home on the 200 block of Riveredge Parkway.

After escaping into the woods, police said Creel eventually made his way into a resident’s home. During that time, he removed his muddy clothing, put it in the closet, took food and drink from the refrigerator, watched pornography on the family computer, and crawled under a bed to fall asleep.

The resident eventually got home hours later and discovered the 44-year-old suspect’s presence when they saw his feet peeking out from the bed. Police arrived and issued several warnings before letting out a K9 to retrieve the still-sleeping Creel.

K9 Xander bit the suspect on the right bicep, allowing police to take him into custody. He was then taken into a hospital for treatment for the bite.

However, the story didn’t end there for the homeowner as they soon found their dog Buddy was missing.

“The dog was located under the deck at the rear of the home,” the release states. “The dog had been stabbed by the suspect multiple times in the throat.”

Creel told police that Buddy, a lab/bulldog mix, “came at him,” prompting the stabbing.

Jason Dewayne Creel now faces the following charges:

Three counts of Theft of Property 1st degree

One count of Receiving Stolen Property 1st degree

One count of Burglary 3rd degree

One count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty

Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearms

There is no bond for Creel.