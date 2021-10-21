UPDATE: Three Dothan teenagers arrested in connection of 2 drive-by shootings

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — New information has been released by Dothan Police Department on Jaylen Aristidle in connection to an additional third drive-by shooting.

According to a press release, Dothan Police Investigators were called to the 1000 Block of Grant Street on October 17, for a shooting that injured three people including a three-year-old named Jakobe, who was shot twice. One bullet went straight through his arm. The other lodged itself into his stomach.

Dothan police stated that investigators utilized every investigative technique at their disposal and have charged Jaylen Aristidle, 18, in connection to this shooting.

Jaylen Aristidle

In addition to the previous charges, Aristidle is being charged with three counts of assault first degree and one count of shooting into an occupied residence. Police say more charges could be forthcoming.

Aristidle is being held without bond.

ORIGINAL:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three Dothan teenagers have been arrested in connection to two drive-by shootings, one shooting occurred Wednesday night and the other took place on Oct. 8 that left a 12-year-old wounded.

According to a press release from Dothan Police Department, authorities have arrested Tyquan Jamil Ford, 18, Jaylen Ney’shaun Aristidle,18, and Di’Onandre Mackell Culver, 18, for the shooting in the 900 Block of Mercury Drive on Wednesday night. All three suspects have been charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied residence, and attempted assault first-degree.

Ford was also charged with receiving stolen property second-degree.

Aristidle and Culver have also been charged in connection with the shooting in the 1700 Block of Alexander Drive that left a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot in the thigh on October 8. Additional charges of one count of shooting into an occupied residence, two counts of attempted assault first degree, and one count of assault first degree.

All three suspects are being held without bond

No further information has been released at this time. Stay with WDHN News as we keep you up to date on breaking news.