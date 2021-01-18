Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. honored at church he pastored in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT ) — The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was honored today at the church he called home during the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and early 1960s.

King was the pastor at what is now called Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery from 1954 until 1960.

It was from here King and early civil rights leaders helped organize the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

“Dr. King was born to lead God’s people in love, knowing that red, yellow, black or white, we are all precious in his site,” Rev. Cromwell Handy, the current pastor of the church, said.

This year’s celebration was scaled back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But it was broadcast live on social media.

Handy says if Dr. King were still alive, he’d would still likely be leading the fight.

“This day is significant to the growth and the growing pains we sent through some 50, 60 years ago that now we’re still going through on another level to perfect the Union,” Handy said.

Most events in the Capital City celebrating the life of Dr. King were held virtually because of the pandemic.