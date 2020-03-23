Drainage pipe construction to temporary close portion of Columbus Parkway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Road construction on a replacement drainage pipe will temporary close a portion of Columbus Parkway in Opelika starting Tuesday, March 24.

Columbus Parkway between South 4th Street and South 6th Street will be closed to through traffic along with East Johnson Street at the intersection of Columbus Parkway.

There will be a detour signed and activated along Avenue E as the detour for Columbus Parkway. Local traffic on East Johnson should plan to use the McCoy Street access.

Engineers say this project will take several weeks to complete depending on the weather.

