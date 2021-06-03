Driver from Alabama fatally shoots passenger while driving on interstate

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) – An Alabama man has been charged with fatally shooting his passenger as they traveled on an interstate in Kentucky.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the driver reported the shooting around 8:30 a.m. Thursday while still traveling on Interstate 75-71.

Deputies met 32-year-old Tommy L. Hightower of Jasper, Alabama, and took him into custody, while the passenger was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The passenger was identified as 36-year-old Girlis H. Serratt, also of Jasper.

The sheriff’s office says the men had been arguing about whether to remain in the area or return to Alabama.

Hightower was charged with murder.