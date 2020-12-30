Duck hunter finds body of a man reported missing in Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) – The body of an Alabama man who has been missing since Dec. 6 has been found in Jackson County.

Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said authorities do not suspect foul play in the death of 65-year-old Rickey Dowell, of Huntsville.

Al.com reports Dowell went missing in Hog Jaw Valley, an area near Stevenson between County Road 91 and the Tennessee River.

On Tuesday, authorities said a duck hunter found Dowell’s remains about a quarter-mile from the area unsuccessfully searched earlier.