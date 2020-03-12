East Alabama Medical Center implementing stricter visitor restrictions

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – With the continued spread of coronavirus across the United States, East Alabama Medical Center is taking steps to protect patients and staff.

EAMC will be implementing stricter restrictions on visitations to the hospital.

Only one person per patient will be allowed for patients in the following areas:

EAMC and EAMC-Lanier patient rooms (overnight stays)

EAMC and EAMC-Lanier Emergency Rooms

EAMC and EAMC–Lanier elective procedures (outpatient surgeries, colonoscopies, diagnostic test, ect.)

EAMC Skilled Nursing Facility

EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home

Oak Park Nursing Home

Spencer Cancer Center

All persons will be subject to a screening consisting of a temperature check and questions regarding any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Other visitors, including clergy members will not be permitted. Exceptions may be granted in certain extreme situations, but routine visits will not be allowed.

The restrictions will begin on Friday, March 13th.

Representatives from EAMC say the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.