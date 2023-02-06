TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) — Almost 800,000 people are reported missing every year in the U.S., however, the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) found and identified a missing veteran in Veteran Affairs care.

According to CAVHCS, Assistant Nurse Manager Carmalita McElroy was working a late shift at the time, when she was alerted about a missing man on her news feed. After studying the photo, McElroy realized that the person in the photo was admitted to a CAVHCS facility.

“I immediately sent the news feed to my nurse manager and chief nurse via text message, letting them know what had come across my phone and that the patient was on our floor,” McElroy said.

McElroy alerted the CAVHCS team, who immediately took action to verify all the veteran’s information.

CAVHCS says, during the veteran’s stay, he “remained alert and oriented throughout his hospital stay,” but the veteran refused to identify a caregiver or family member.

The CAVHCS team reassured that the in Veteran that he was in good care and successfully convinced him to contact his family.

McElroy shares her sentiments after working with the CAVHCS team to ensure the veteran was reconnected with his family and received the best care available.

“I love working with the Veterans. You get to see a different side of them. The side that lets you know that they are individuals in this world, under a special umbrella,” McElroy said. “Sometimes that listening ear gets them on track to what they want or, more importantly, need.