East Alabama residents receive free COVID-19 car safety kits

Following a mask mandate in Alabama, several groups in East Alabama joined forces this morning to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by giving back to high risk individuals.

With funding from the CARES Act, The Lee-Russell Council of Governments put together car safety kits. Inside the kits were gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, masks and other items. Patricia Moody says she tries to stay in as much as possible, but at least now she has the supplies needed to be safe during this pandemic.

“There’s a lot of people that have the virus. I don’t want to have the virus and I try to not get around people that have it, but you know you can’t be too particular,” Patricia Moody, Alabama resident said.

This is the Lee-Russell Council of Governments’ third event to hand out COVID-19 Car Safety Kits. So far they’ve distributed around 1500 safety kits to folks throughout East Alabama.