East Alabama woman killed in Memorial Day weekend crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly Saturday night traffic crash has killed a Phenix City woman along Highway 169 in Lee County.

Alabama Troopers say a two-vehicle crash at 9:33 p.m. Saturday, May 23, claimed the life of a Phenix City woman.

“Melissa Nicole Moss, 39, was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt in which she was the passenger, crossed the centerline and collided with a 2013 Volkswagen GTI. Moss was not wearing her seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Trooper Benjamin “Michael” Carswell

The crash occurred on Alabama 169 at the 16 mile marker, approximately 12 miles south of Opelika. Coroner Bill Harris says others were injured in the crash.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate