PITTSVIEW, Ala. (WRBL)— One east Alabama woman has made history while serving her community.

Mother, teacher, EMT, shipping floater, group leader, daddy’s girl, and now chief are just a few words to describe Angie Hartgrove. The east Alabama native has grown up to serve her community as Pittsview Volunteer Fire Department’s first female fire chief, a position she says her community has celebrated alongside her.

“The support is just amazing, just from others in the area,” she says. “I mean, of course there are still some that are skeptical but that’s just where you got to say, ‘okay, I’ll prove you wrong.’ You know, so it’s great. I love the community; I love the people here.”

She is one of three women to volunteer at the department out of a total of 10 regular volunteers.

When Hartgrove is not at the fire department, she works full time at Nucor in Eufaula and homeschools her two teenage boys. All while keeping her plate full, she says her ultimate goal is to make her father, Paul Hartgrove, proud who also served as Fire Chief for nearly 10 years through 2018.

“My dad was a part of the fire department, so it was just I was always curious. Every time the tones dropped, I would just be like, ‘where are you going, what kind of call is it,’ and so forth so it was just wherever he was going I had to be there,” Hartgrove shares.

As the first female fire chief, and minority of her staff, she has one mantra she would like to share with other women looking to be a first responder.

“Don’t let anybody tell you you can’t, show them you will.”

While she continues serve her community, and as an example for other women, she also asks for anyone regardless of gender to come and volunteer to give back to their community.

In addition to this, she invites the community to come out and get to know their staff at their upcoming trunk or treat on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The trunk or treat is from 4-6 p.m. and will be followed by a showing of Casper when the sun sets. Details are listed below.