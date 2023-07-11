SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — Flames engulfed an abandoned building and an 18-wheeler trailer on Monday evening in Smiths Station, according to the Beulah Fire Department.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the 15000 block of U.S. Highway 280 East on July 10 at 9:50 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters found an abandoned, single-story commercial structure on fire. An 18-wheeler trailer was partially engulfed in flames.

After around an hour and a half, the fire was brought under control. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Smiths Station Fire Rescue, Beulah Fire Department, Crawford Volunteer Fire Department, Salem Volunteer Fire Department, Phenix City Fire Rescue, Uchee Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Seale Volunteer Fire Department, Lee County EMA, Lee County Sheriffs Office, Alabama Power, and Alabama Forestry Commission all responded to the fire.